Kendra Wilkinson Spends 'Amazing Morning' Celebrating Daughter's Birthday with Family

Alijah Mary is 4!

The adorable younger child of Kendra Wilkinson and estranged husband Hank Baskett can’t hide her excitement in a birthday Instagram photo posted by her mom on Saturday.

Little Alijah is posing in a backyard wearing a colorful getup consisting of a multicolored tutu and a tank top with a unicorn-themed decoration that reads “Four.” Her hair is done up into two cute buns, and she gleefully clutches a bunch of rainbow balloons in honor of the occasion.

“Happy 4th bday my sweet angel Alijah,” Wilkinson, 32, wrote to accompany the memorable photograph. “Just like mama, she’s here on earth to celebrate life at all times.”

Just had an amazing morning celebrating Alijahs 4th birthday with the fam. Right now at this minute i was holding her for the 1st time. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 16, 2018

The proud mom of two (she and Baskett, 35, also share 8-year-old son Hank Randall IV) also used Twitter to express her love for her daughter.

“Just had an amazing morning celebrating Alijahs 4th birthday with the fam,” she wrote on Wednesday — her daughter’s actual birthday. “Right now at this minute i was holding her for the 1st time.”

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett and their kids Ari Perilstein/Getty

The touching posts come a little more than a month after the Kendra on Top star and former Playboy model filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years.

And she may be ready to move on. As Wilkinson tweeted Monday, “What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time?”

She continued, “My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome,” adding a spider web emoji and a grandma emoji.