Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Mommy-Shamers: 'Stop the Hate and Stop the Abuse'

Kendra Wilkinson is blasting those who are critical of her parenting style.

“Anyone who says anything negative about me as a parent are only going against what my kids see in me. I don’t get the hate at all. We can sit here n judge each other as moms n parents all day but what good is that doing?” the mother of two, 32, wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Wilkinson, who filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett in April after nine years of marriage, also shared a photo of her older child, 8½-year-old son Hank Randall IV. She is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Alijah Mary.

“The way your kids see u n love u is all that matters. We all have a story and that’s what makes us all unique. My kids and I’m sure yours would be devastated to know that grown ass adults are criticizing their mothers n fathers,” the reality star continued.

“We are all doing the best we can. People have different stories but that doesn’t mean they are bad. It’s a shame that our kids have to grow up in a world of such harsh criticism. It’s only hurting our next generation n not helping,” she said.

“Stop the hate and stop the abuse but always encourage love n respect people’s ways. I love hearing people’s parenting techniques n would never judge someone unless there’s hate involved,” Wilkinson concluded.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, struggled to connect when it came to their different parenting techniques.

“They love each other and the family dynamic they’ve built together but just aren’t on the same page when it comes to parenting styles,” the insider said.

“Hank is definitely more of the disciplinarian, but they’ve been trying to work together,” the source added. “Kendra has always been focused on her career – but loves her kids. It’s a tough balancing act for her as with any working mom.”