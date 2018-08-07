'It Was Horrible': RHOC's Kelly Dodd Jokes About the Reason She Only Had One Child

Kelly Dodd wasn’t the biggest fan of pregnancy.

Sitting down for an interview with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that her vomiting episodes while she was expecting daughter Jolie, now 12, put her off the idea of adding more members to her family.

“The first four months, I was throwing up, so I lost it literally and figuratively,” she says with a laugh. “It was horrible. It’s why I only have one kid.”

That “one kid” didn’t fall far from the tree, according to her mom, who says Jolie takes after her in more ways than one — and Dodd, 42, has no parental regrets (yet).

“So far, I’ve done a great job, but her teenage years are upon us,” she says. “So we’ll see.”

Dodd — whose divorce from Jolie’s dad Michael Dodd was finalized in February after more than a decade of marriage — says her single proudest parenting moment surrounded volunteer work that Jolie participated in.

“My daughter going to the soup kitchen and really realizing how grateful and thankful she is for her life and her childhood and knowing that she has it better than most and she’s appreciative of that,” she explains.