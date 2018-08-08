Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Has a Huge Crush on Chris Martin: 'I Wanna Kiss Him'

Watch out Dakota Johnson, Kelly Clarkson‘s 4-year-old daughter is coming for your man!

On Tuesday, River Rose admitted that she has a crush on Coldplay singer Chris Martin, telling her mom in a super-cute video that “I like him and he’s beautiful.”

“I like his song and I wanna kiss him,” River added in clip, which Clarkson shared to Twitter.

The suggestion had Clarkson, 36, laughing. “You wanna kiss him? You can’t kiss him!” she said, before prompting River Rose to sing a few lines from Coldplay’s 2000 song, “Yellow” — a request the tiny tot was happy to fulfill.

The most adorable part? River’s pronunciation of the song’s title: “Lello.”

“I love that you love Chris Martin,” Clarkson gushed afterwards. “You have good taste.”

She explained more about the crush in her tweet, writing, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song ‘Yellow.’ She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined.”

It should come as no surprise to hear that River Rose is “determined.”

In April, Clarkson opened up about her youngest daughter (one of two children and two stepchildren Clarkson shares with husband Brandon Blackstock) for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue, explaining, “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

“I love that [River] is very bold, and she’s progressive,” Clarkson added. “She watches Jurassic Park and loves it, and Harry Potter… it doesn’t affect her and she’s just very grown up and very boss. I don’t want my daughter to be a pushover when she’s older. So that’s an awesome thing, it’s an awesome aspect of her character.”

That doesn’t mean Clarkson doesn’t try to draw the line sometimes. “At the same time, you also want to have an adult that doesn’t think they’re right all the time,” she said. “But toddlers are just so egocentric and it’s just a stage that some people don’t grow out of, let’s be real. But mine will.”

And while River Rose’s looks often turn as many heads as her personality, the American Idol champ tries to keep her humble.

“Anytime our little girl walks in, everybody’s like, ‘You’re so pretty!’ ” Clarkson explained. “I don’t mind her being pretty, I don’t mind people saying it, but I don’t want her to get boxed into that.”

“I feel like sometimes that happens with girls. I always say ‘cool’ and ‘fun,’ and we use different adjectives,” Clarkson shared. “I make a point to do that.”