Katy Mixon is a mom of two!

The American Housewife star and fiancé Breaux Greer welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, May 16, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Elektra Saint Greer was born weighing 8 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 22 inches long.

“Katy and baby are doing great,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

The couple’s new addition joins big brother Kingston Saint, who celebrated his first birthday three days after his sister’s birth. “Breaux, Kingston and their dogs Gracie and Bella are so thrilled,” adds the actress’ rep.

Mixon, 37, celebrated the pending arrival of her daughter during a baby shower, honoring both the mom-to-be and her Good Housekeeping cover in February.

In November, Mixon surprised fans with the exciting news that she was pregnant again — less than a year after welcoming her first child.

“This happened just the quickest … situation ever,” she told Access Hollywood Live while announcing her pregnancy. “I couldn’t be more shocked. Didn’t know it was possible.”

And while the couple were initially surprised by the second pregnancy, Mixon said both she and the 41-year-old retired track-and-field athlete couldn’t have been happier.

“He’s thrilled. He’s beside himself,” said Mixon of Greer.