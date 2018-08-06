Kathryn Dennis is a doting mom!

The Southern Charm star marked her kids’ first day of school on Instagram and Twitter Monday. “First day of school! My brace and happy nuggets. Only one more year until Kensie begins kindergarten! Nooo!”

Dennis shared several photos of her with 4-year-old daughter Kensington Calhoun and 2½-year-old son Saint Julien Rembert. Missing from the smiley pictures was their father Thomas Ravenel.

“27 years ago I was given life, now I’ve given life to these nuggets #momswag #firstdayofschool,” the mother of two, who turned 27, shared on Instagram.

To commemorate Kensie and Saint’s big day, Dennis also shared a throwback school photo, tweeting, “27 years! I cannot even believe it. Look at that innocence! So pure. My kids remind me of that every day.”

In addition to celebrating her kids’ latest milestone, Dennis recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her first-ever surprise party.

Her Southern Charm costars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll were among those who attended the Little Mermaid-themed gathering. Even Patricia Altschul was in attendance!

“Lovely evening celebrating @kathryndennis birthday. I’m still completely incredulous and joyful that @pataltschul and Kathryn are friends now. They should teach a class or give a talk to the United Nations or something,” Rose jokingly captioned photos of himself with Dennis and Altschul on Instagram Sunday.

“A surprise Birthday party was held for @kathryndennis today…I predict that this coming year will be her best one yet #southerncharm,” Altschul captioned a snapshot from Dennis’ party.

“Best Birthday that I have ever had..and also the only surprise party anyone has ever held for me!” Dennis tweeted in reply. “Thank y’all for making my day so special!”

In July, during the season 5 finale episode of Southern Charm, viewers learned that Dennis has received 50/50 custody of her two children with Ravenel.

The change is a big victory for Dennis, who lost custody and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for a drug. She previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pain she felt when she lost custody of Kensie and Saint.

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she said.