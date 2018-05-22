Katherine Heigl‘s idea of the perfect getaway? A little R&R — and playtime with her kiddos!

The actress enjoyed some quality time with her family over the weekend in Buffalo, New York. The city is two hours outside of Toronto, where she has been filming season 8 of USA Network’s Suits.

Alongside a photo of herself and Joshua Bishop, 17 months, Adalaide Marie Hope, 6, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 9½, dressed to the nines, Heigl revealed the details of their weekend itinerary.

“Saturday: 1. Wake up no later than 7am to watch the royal wedding with mimosas, bloody Mary’s and scones with clotted cream cause that’s what the English eat!” she wrote.

“2. Nap at noon. 3. Dress up in our fancy attire for dinner at the Country Club of Buffalo where we pretend we’re attending the royal reception!” added Heigl, 39.

Katherine Heigl with Adalaide, Joshua and Naleigh Katherine Heigl/Instagram

For the star and her adorable family, Sunday was super low key, consisting of “[Sneaking] into Aunt Deb’s candy closet and fill paper lunch bags full of candy,” “[running] around the glorious back yard looking for fairies and building them special homes,” “[sitting] in our P.J’s chatting in the living room till noon,” and more.

The family also attended a baptism and, later, indulged in Ring Pops (for the kids) and champagne for the adults.

“Monday: 1. Recover… Thanks Aunt Deb and Uncle Larry for the most wonderful time! #thoseheavenlydays are long weekends spent with your favorite people!” Heigl concluded her caption.

In celebration of the recent Mother’s Day holiday, Heigl shared a photo gallery of her adorable children, alongside a heartfelt expression of gratitude for them and husband Josh Kelley.

“#thoseheavenlydays is a perfectly spent Mother’s Day that started with cards, flowers and candy,” she captioned the post. “Next a delicious brunch, then a little walk and picture taking among the apple blossoms with two incredibly photogenic daughters and one cranky son.”

“Next came gelato which was enjoyed at @louboutinworld while I picked out my gift from @joshbkelley. I chose the most gorgeous pair of pink sparkly Cinderella heels! Heavenly, heavenly, heavenly! ❤❤” Heigl wrote.