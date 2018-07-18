Pregnant Kate Upton Steps Out for First Red Carpet After Baby Announcement

Kate Upton is upping the maternity-style game.

The expectant supermodel attended the 89th MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C., Tuesday — her first red-carpet event since announcing her first child on the way.

Posing for photos solo and alongside her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Upton covered her baby bump in white flared pants and a matching blazer over a black shirt.

The mom-to-be, 26, completed her summer-chic look with gold hoop earrings, a pair of white sunglasses, a black handbag and white Biralia sandals by ALDO ($90).

Kate Upton Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Kate Upton Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Upton — who tied the knot with Verlander, 35, in an ultra-posh Italian wedding on Nov. 4, just days after he helped the Astros clinch their first World Series victory — announced her pregnancy on Saturday, in the hashtag of an Instagram post.

Her photo (snapped as she posed in a red suit and white top on a balcony) showed the slightest peek of a baby bump. “#PregnantinMiami,” Upton wrote, tagging Verlander and adding sunburst and heart emojis.

Kate Upton Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Two days after the couple’s exciting pregnancy news broke, a source close to Upton told PEOPLE that the first-time mom-to-be couldn’t be happier.

“She has the perfect little bump and is feeling great,” said the insider.