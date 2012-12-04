Snooki Gives Kate Middleton Motherhood Advice

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is lending her expertise to Kate Middleton – as a mommy mentor!

The Jersey Shore star, who gave birth to son Lorenzo in August, offered the expectant Duchess of Cambridge a few tips on being a new mom.

“It’s hard, but don’t stress out, Polizzi told the New York Daily News. “Enjoy your pregnancy and be excited.”

Middleton is currently in the hospital to treat her severe morning sickness, but Polizzi encouraged her to take it easy out of the public eye. Enjoy your time at home – or the castle, in her case – with the baby, she said. Especially the first few months.

Nobody said it would be easy, but Polizzi knows from experience that it’s worth the (baby) bumps along the way.

“You’ll get to know him/her, keep them safe and fall more in love each day,” she says.