Pregnant Kate Hudson Jokes She's 'Visualizing' Her 'First Filthy Dirty Martini' After Delivery

Kate Hudson‘s postpartum plan includes a drink!

The 39-year-old pregnant actress jokingly mourned the lack of alcohol in her life in a cute photo she shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Baring her baby bump in a Fabletics outfit while resting peacefully atop a yoga mat, the mom-to-be struck a reclining pose with the help of five pillows for additional support.

“Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini 🍸,” wrote Hudson, tacking on the hashtags, “”#namaste” and “#MissMyMartinis.”

Hudson has been enjoying the beginning of summer during a European getaway, where she has hit Greece and Italy alongside her sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next week, and Ryder Russell, 14, plus boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her famous family members Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Oliver Hudson.

The Almost Famous star looked positively blissful in a photo shared to her Instagram account Thursday, wearing a strapless pink maxi dress covered with an Italian countryside-appropriate floral print while Fujikawa, 32, wrapped his arms around her. Both had their hands placed on her baby bump.

“Tuscany ☀🍇🌿🇮🇹💛,” Hudson captioned the snapshot, which the couple took in front of a stunning backdrop of lush rolling hills.

As an actress and businesswoman (Hudson co-founded Fabletics), the busy soon-to-be mother of three, who’s due to give birth to her baby girl in August, still makes sure to put her children first.

“I liked growing up with a working mom,” she told PEOPLE in June of Hawn, 72. “It allowed me to be able to see that you can work and be a very present and effective mother.”

Added Hudson, “My only hope for my kids is that they feel loved. They are always prioritized.”