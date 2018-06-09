Beaming Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Kate Hudson knows how to rock the bump.

The 39-year-old actress, currently pregnant with her third child, showed off her figure in a clinging, baby blue dress on Saturday at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in New York City.

Hudson and boyfriend of nearly two years Danny Fujikawa shared the news that they were expecting their first child on her Instagram account in April.

Kate Hudson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The daughter of Goldie Hawn posted a clip showing the couple, Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“I have never been more sick! [It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” Hudson shared.

Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that the third time has presented its own challenges.

“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star said she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.

Older brother and Splitting Up Together star Oliver, 41, recently told PEOPLE about his sister’s pregnancy, saying he “was super excited” during the reveal and admitting, “We are all so happy it’s a girl!”

The actress and Fabletics co-founder recently uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram Story, showing herself baring her baby bump while working out with her 4½-year-old niece Rio Laura.

In a still image, the expectant star gave a closer peek at her belly, wearing only a sports bra and pair of Fabletics athletic leggings.

Kate is extremely close with little Rio, who is her brother Oliver Hudson’s youngest child and only daughter (he’s also dad to sons Bodhi Hawn, 8, and Wilder Brooks, 10).

Kate is one of three kids herself, with two brothers: Oliver and their half-brother Wyatt Russell, 31. And the latter can vouch for how much his sister’s bond with Rio has made an impact not only on her but on Fujikawa.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he told PEOPLE in April. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ ”

Added Russell, “But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”