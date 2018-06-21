Goldie Hawn can’t wait for her newest grandchild to arrive.

The renowned actress, 72, looks blissful in a sweet photo shared to her pregnant daughter Kate Hudson‘s Instagram account on Thursday.

Hudson — who’s currently expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — wore a strapless floral-patterned maxi dress for the shot, while her mama, outfitted in a long black dress, rests her head against Hudson’s cheek.

“Mama love,” the 39-year-old captioned the moment, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Hawn’s account.

Hudson, Hawn, Fujikawa and many of their family members — including Hudson’s sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14, plus Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell and son Oliver Hudson — have been vacationing in Greece together this week.

The trip serves as one of Hudson’s last getaways before she welcomes her daughter later this summer. “She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the Almost Famous star, adding that Hudson is due in August.

“She and Danny are great,” added the insider of the actress’s relationship with the 32-year-old musician. “Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson

While Hudson has likely taken a lot of parenting advice from her mother, Hawn opened up in January about how her daughter has actually taught her a lot.

“We learn a lot from each other. We just listen,” said the Overboard star. “The problem is that as parents, we think we’re supposed to know everything. But if you listen to your child, they will tell you things and every child is different.”

“Kate has taught me a lot,” Hawn continued. “She is, in many ways, tougher than I was with the kids. I think I wanted everyone to be happy all the time. At the same time, she is extremely truthful. I think it’s vitally important to take the truth as much as you don’t want it.”