Working Mom Kate Hudson Says Her Kids 'Are Always Prioritized': I Want Them to 'Feel Loved'

Kate Hudson is balancing her work life with her pregnant life.

On Saturday, the expectant star attended the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in New York City. The festival featured expert workout classes, unique shopping and a talent lineup, including the 39-year-old working mom, that hit the event stages for live chats.

The actress and business owner has been juggling work and motherhood for a long time. “I’ve always worked pregnant,” Hudson told PEOPLE at the event. “I was doing movies right after I had babies and I was in movies when I was pregnant hiding babies.”

But she admitted there’s one huge difference between her past pregnancies and her current one (she’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa), explaining, “In movies they usually go, ‘Oh, well she’s pregnant, therefore she is not available.’ ”

In the business world, though, her pregnancy doesn’t seem to even be considered. “It’s awesome because there is no fear of people thinking you are out of work,” said the Fabletics co-founder. “If anything it’s busier, because there is going to be about a month and a half that I’m going to go into my baby bubble.”

The star is also mother to Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14.

Hudson and Fujikawa announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together back in April on Hudson’s Instagram account, with the actress sharing a video of their gender reveal.

Hudson, who was also raised by working mother Goldie Hawn, hopes her children can see balancing both a career and home life is possible.

“I liked growing up with a working mom,” she told PEOPLE on Saturday. “It allowed me to be able to see that you can work and be a very present and effective mother.”

Added the third-time mother-to-be, “My only hope for my kids is that they feel loved. They are always prioritized.”