See Pregnant Kate Hudson Bare Her Baby Bump — and Sweat It Out with Her Adorable Niece, Rio

Kate Hudson is a fit mama-to-be — and she has a little helper!

The actress and Fabletics co-founder, 39, uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram Story Tuesday, showing herself baring her baby bump while working out with her 4½-year-old niece Rio Laura.

Situated in the gym, the pair are hard at work during the sweat session as Rio swings a medicine ball in one clip and lifts small hand weights in another.

“My workout partner,” Kate wrote on top of the first video, which begins with a mirror selfie of the duo and pans to Rio repeatedly hoisting the ball into the air.

In a still image, the expectant star gives a closer peek at her belly, wearing only a sports bra and pair of Fabletics athletic leggings.

Kate is extremely close with little Rio, who is brother Oliver Hudson‘s youngest child and only daughter (he’s also dad to sons Bodhi Hawn, 8, and Wilder Brooks, 10).

“She loves my daughter and is with my daughter all the time,” the Splitting Up Together star, 41, told PEOPLE earlier this month of Kate, who’s expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. “Rio is sleeping over at my sister’s house all the time.”

“Rio looks up to her because my sister is a dancer and a performer and that’s all my girl wants to do and be,” he explained. “Auntie Kiki is what she calls her, and it’s all about Auntie Kiki. There is literally no advice I could [give] her. She’s ready.”

Kate — also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14 — is one of three kids herself, with two brothers: Oliver and their half-brother Wyatt Russell. And the latter can vouch for how much his sister’s bond with Rio has made an impact not only on her but on Fujikawa.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he told PEOPLE in April. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ ”

Added Russell, 31, “But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”