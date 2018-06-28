Kate Hudson takes Italy!

The country is the latest stop on the pregnant actress’ European summer family vacation — and she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa look blissful in a new photo shared to her Instagram account Thursday.

Hudson, 39, wears a strapless pink maxi dress covered with an Italian countryside-appropriate floral print while Fujikawa, 32, wraps his arms around her. Both have their hands placed on her baby bump.

“Tuscany ☀🍇🌿🇮🇹💛,” the star captioned the snapshot, which the couple took in front of a stunning backdrop of lush rolling hills.

Hudson is currently vacationing overseas with Fujikawa and her family, including mom Goldie Hawn, the latter’s longtime partner Kurt Russell, Hudson’s brother Oliver and her sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14.

Early Monday morning, the star — who’s expecting her third child, a daughter, with Fujikawa in late summer — shared a photo taken in Greece showing off her bare baby bump, joking with her followers that her bathing suit is “cute” even though it’s not exactly visible in the shot.

“I think my bikinis pretty cute … 🤔👙#SheBig #HerGurl 💕,” Hudson wrote alongside the photo.

The Fabletics activewear founder seemed to kick off her European getaway over Father’s Day weekend, rocking a black bikini on the Greek island of Skiathos while kayaking and spending time on Troulos Bay beach with her sons and musician Fujikawa.

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source told PEOPLE of the Golden Globe winner, adding that she’s due in August.

“She and Danny are great,” the insider added. “Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”