From Rapping Together to Getting Matching Buzzcuts: Pregnant Kate Hudson's Cutest Moments with Her Kids

When Hudson officially became the mother to a teenager — on Ryder’s 13th birthday back in January 2017 — the Almost Famous star penned an emotional letter to her son on Instagram, accompanying her words with a throwback snapshot of the pair on the beach.

“My dear Ryd man! Today you are 13! Hard to believe but I’m staring right at you and my goodness yes you are a teenager!” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more in love with who you are as a person and who you are growing into as a young man. Smart, funny, joyful, tolerant, perceptive, empathetic, loving, you continue to maintain the beautiful attributes of your true nature and I will always be there as your touchstone to help nurture them or rediscover them if they ever get cloudy.”