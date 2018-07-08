'Pregnant Together!' Kate Hudson's Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Hilariously Shows Off His Faux Baby Bump

Sympathy pregnancy?

While spending some time with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Saturday in Woody Creek, Colorado, Kate Hudson joked that they both had a bun in the oven.

Posting a photograph of Fujikawa, 32, lifting up his shirt and gently cradling his extended stomach, the 39-year-old actress — who is expecting her third child and first daughter — captioned the snap: “Pregnant together.”

The pair also enjoyed a leisurely walk together alongside their dogs, as Hudson assured her fans that she was “taking my time” on the trek.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Star-Spangled Baby Bump! Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Belly in Fourth of July Photo

Afterwards, Hudson appeared to pay the price for their nature-filled walk, announcing that her feet were “swollen AF.”

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Days earlier, the mommy-to-be showed off her baby bump while celebrating the fourth of July in Aspen, Colorado.

“Happy fourth!” she captioned a shot of herself hanging out on the sidewalk curb while enjoying a local parade.

RELATED: She’s Bumpin’ Along! See Pregnant Kate Hudson’s Sweetest Baby Bump Photos

Hudson has spent her summer traveling, kicking things off with a European getaway, where she hit Greece and Italy alongside her boyfriend and sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder, 14 — plus her brother Oliver, her mother Goldie Hawn, and Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell.

While enjoying a romantic moment together on the family-filled trip, Hudson posted a photo of herself and Fujikawa, as her boyfriend wrapped his arms around her. Both had their hands placed on her baby bump.

“Tuscany,” Kate captioned the snapshot, which the couple took while posing in front of a stunning backdrop of lush rolling hills.

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Hudson Calls Danny Fujikawa the ‘Love of My Life’ in Sweet Birthday Post

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the Golden Globe winner, adding that she’s due in August.

“She and Danny are great,” the insider added. “Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”