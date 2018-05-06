Kate Hudson — and Her Growing Baby Bump! — Take Sunny Stroll with Boyfriend Danny Fujisawa 

Kate Hudson is bumping along!

The 39-year-old actress — who is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl — joined boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their Australian Shepherd for an outing in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Hudson was spotted in a white and pink striped dress with a plunging neckline and empire waist billowing over her growing belly. She completed her casual look with flip flops, round sunglasses and a brown purse slung over her shoulder and kept her hair out of her face with barrettes.

X17online.com

Fujikawa — wearing a baseball cap, white t-shirt and blue shorts — held the pet’s leash despite sporting a white brace on one wrist.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Fabletics co-founder revealed her exciting baby news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video, screaming with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her baby — a girl. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson, respectively.

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Hudson Celebrates 39th Birthday with Breakfast in Bed, Courtesy of Son Ryder, 14

Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson recently told PEOPLE that the third time has presented its own challenges.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson on How Her Third Pregnancy Is Different — from Pre-Natal Yoga to Morning Sickness

“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star says she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.

Wyatt Russell, Hudson’s younger brother, also told PEOPLE that she was thrilled to learn she’d have a daughter.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he said of finding out the news. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio [Hudson], who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”