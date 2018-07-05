Star-Spangled Baby Bump! Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Belly in Fourth of July Photo

Kate Hudson is getting ready to welcome her American girl.

The 39-year-old actress — who is expecting her third child and first daughter — spent her Fourth of July taking in a parade in Aspen, Colorado.

Although she donned a pink dress that showed off her baby bump, Kate added a touch of patriotic pride with a pair of cowboy boots featuring an American flag.

“Happy fourth! 🇺🇸🎇🍦🌭🎉🎈🇺🇸” she captioned a shot of herself hanging out on the sidewalk curb while sporting sunglasses and waving a flag.

Kate Hudson's Instagram Story

Danny Fujikawa

Kate also gave fans a few more looks at her country-pride celebrations, from holiday decorations to a shot of boyfriend Danny Fujikawa walking through a field.

She also featured her brother Oliver Hudson with her son Ryder Russell, 14, in a second Instagram photo post, posing with dirt bikes.

“Pre-parade ride!” the Almost Famous star captioned the shot.

Kate started her summer on a European getaway, where she hit Greece and Italy alongside her sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder, plus brother Oliver and other famous family members Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

She looked positively blissful in a photo shared to her Instagram account last week, wearing a strapless pink maxi dress covered with an Italian countryside-appropriate floral print while Fujikawa, 32, wrapped his arms around her. Both had their hands placed on her baby bump.

“Tuscany ☀🍇🌿🇮🇹💛,” Kate captioned the snapshot, which the couple took while posing in front of a stunning backdrop of lush rolling hills.

The actress also shared a photo taken in Greece showing off her bare baby bump, joking with her followers that her bathing suit is “cute” even though it’s not exactly visible in the shot. “I think my bikinis pretty cute … 🤔👙#SheBig #HerGurl 💕,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The Fabletics activewear founder seemed to kick off her European getaway over Father’s Day weekend, rocking a black bikini on the Greek island of Skiathos while kayaking and spending time on Troulos Bay beach with her sons and musician Fujikawa.

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source told PEOPLE of the Golden Globe winner, adding that she’s due in August.

“She and Danny are great,” the insider added. “Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”