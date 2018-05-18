Pregnant Kate Hudson Treats Herself to a 'Belly Mask' for Her Baby Bump: 'Feels Amazing'

Kate Hudson is taking her prenatal pampering seriously.

The expectant actress used Instagram Stories Thursday evening to show off her most recent beauty treatment: a sheet mask she placed over her bare baby bump.

“Belly mask!” Hudson, 39, wrote on top of the video, which she stayed silent throughout while panning the camera up and down. “Feels amazing.”

The product — by Hatch Mama — retails for $12, with the company describing it as an “all-natural hydrating” treatment that “was made for pregnant bellies to help minimize stretch marks during pregnancy and help soften inflamed scar tissue postpartum.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses with Her Sons on Final Mother’s Day as a Mom of Two: “Me and My Boys”

Hudson and Danny Fujikawa shared their baby-girl news on her Instagram account in April, with the actress posting a clip showing the duo, Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” the mom-to-be captioned the video.

She added, “[It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Kate Hudson



Oliver, 41, dished to PEOPLE about his sister’s pregnancy earlier this week, saying he “was super excited” during the reveal and admitting, “We are all so happy it’s a girl!”

But the father of three won’t be doling out much advice to his little sister. “She loves my daughter and is with my daughter all the time,” said the Splitting Up Together star, adding that his 4½-year-old Rio Laura “is sleeping over at my sister’s house all the time.”

“Rio looks up to her because my sister is a dancer and a performer and that’s all my girl wants to do and be,” he added. “Auntie Kiki is what she calls her, and it’s all about Auntie Kiki. There is literally no advice I could [give] her. She’s ready.”