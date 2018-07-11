Lady in Black! Pregnant Kat Von D Braves the L.A. Heat in a Dark Ensemble While Running Errands

Black is a color of all seasons for Kat Von D.

The 36-year-old expectant Kat Von D Beauty founder looked every bit the fashion maven she’s known for on Tuesday, stepping out in Los Angeles to run some errands.

For her summer outing, Von D covered her baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress with matching stockings, shoes and bag, finishing the Gothic-inspired look in a wide-brimmed black hat.

Despite the warm temperatures, the mom-to-be hasn’t shied away from dressing in head-to-toe black. Late last month, she and husband Leafar Seyer enjoyed a lunch date in West Hollywood, California, where Von D was wearing a similar all-ebony ensemble.

Kat Von D BACKGRID

In May, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together — a baby boy.

Seyer, 42, also revealed they had already picked out a name for their son: Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backwards and the father-to-be’s stage name.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first!!”

In early June, Von D — who is “openly vegan” — said she plans on having “a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula” and that she “has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.”

“This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey,” wrote the beauty guru and tattoo artist alongside a baby bump photo.

Also in her post, Von D explained that she had expected to get some pushback from critics. “I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice. Some good and some questionable — unsolicited none the less,” she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers the organization’s policies on immunizations on their site, as well as lists studies about safety and number of vaccines and gives a recommended immunization schedule for children and adolescents under 18 years of age.

Over the first year of a baby’s life, the AAP recommends vaccinations for Hepatitis B, rotavirus (RV) RV1, RV5, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate, inactivated poliovirus and influenza.