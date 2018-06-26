Kat Von D is taking her pregnancy in strides!

The star, 36, enjoyed lunch with her husband Leafar Seyer in West Hollywood on Monday as the couple, who wed for the second time earlier this month, color-coordinated in head-to-toe black with the mother-to-be covering her baby bump in a long-sleeved dress.

That same day, Von D shared a new photo on her Instagram Story of herself cradling her baby bump as she showed off a beaming smile. After, the parents-to-be headed to her tattoo studio, High Voltage Tattoo, where she gave her husband some new body ink.

“Quality time tattooing my darling husband,” she captioned the photo of herself working on Seyer’s leg.

Kat Von D and husband Leafer Sayer Splash News

In May, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy!

Seyer previously revealed they had already picked out a name for their son — Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backwards and the father-to-be’s stage name.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first!!”

Kat Von D Kat Von D/Instagram

Recently, the Kat Von D Beauty founder, who is “openly vegan,” said she plans on having “a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula” and that she “has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.”

“This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey,” she wrote alongside a baby bump photo.

Also in her post, Von D explained that she had expected to get some pushback from critics. “I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice. Some good and some questionable — unsolicited none the less,” she said.

Kat Von D Kat Von D/Instagram

“I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy,” Von D explained. “My own father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead.”

Still, she’s confident in her decision.

“I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going [to] influence my choices — actual research and educating myself will, which I am diligently doing,” she said.

Von D ended her post by reminding followers what she stands for, and that their support is always welcome.

“Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about – whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband,” she said. “So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself. More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love!”