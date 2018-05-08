Kat Von D Reveals She Is Pregnant & Already Has a Name Picked Out: 'It's a Boy'

Kat Von D is expecting her first child — a boy — with husband Leafar Seyer.

The couple announced their big news on Instagram Tuesday with a glamorous pregnancy shoot.

The Kat Von D Beauty founder, 36, is already well into her pregnancy, so cradled her growing baby bump in the striking image.

The tattoo artist showed off her expectant form in a gold floral patterned brocade dress. Seyer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, wore a black suit with black gloves and black sunglasses as he embraced his wife.

“It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers,” Von D wrote in the caption.

Seyer, 42, shared the same photo and revealed the couple had already picked out a name for their son — Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backward and the father-to-be’s stage name.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

Seyer and Von D tied the knot in February, surprising several people when she shared a photo of their matching wedding bands on Instagram.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers 🖤Juntos en vida y en muerte,” Von D wrote on Instagram.

Seyer also shared the same photo on his account writing, “Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ] ❤🐌 💍🐜❤.”

Based on their photo, the couple also took the unconventional route when it came to their wedding day attire, with Von D opting to wear all-black rather than a traditional white gown.

Despite her bundle of joy on the way, Von D has previously been outspoken about not wanting kids. In an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky in 2012, the tattoo artist said, “No children for me.”

“The funny thing is that I’ve known since I was 7 years old that I was never going to have kids,” she said. “I always imagined myself as this worldly, traveling, gypsy lady.”

“I love children, kids love me, but I think I’d make a really good buddy,” she added. “I don’t know if I’d be a bad mom, but it’s not what I want. I don’t want to put my body through it.”