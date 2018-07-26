12 Times the Kardashians Gloriously Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

This family does not put up with haters, especially when it comes to their kids.

With Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner joining the mommy club in the past fews months, Kim Kardashian West welcoming her third child in January and Kourtney continuing to be a cool mom to her trio of kids, it’s prime time for observing their glorious parenting clapbacks.

These are some of the most unforgettable times they spoke out against critics of their choices as mothers, from the hilarious to the completely scathing.

1. When Khloé Defended Her Decision to use Formula.

A fan reached out to thank Khloé after the star revealed she’s feeding her daughter formula in addition to breastfeeding.

“mad respect to @khloekardashian for opening up about supplementing with formula. i had to do that when i went back to work, and i was so embarrassed that i couldn’t produce enough because i was away from jackson. fed is best!” the fan wrote.

Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2018

2. When Khloé Unabashedly Returned to the Gym After Giving Birth

Five weeks after welcoming daughter True Thompson in April, Khloé addressed critics who slammed her decision to get back into a fitness routine as a new mom.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said in a Snapchat video.

“So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal,” she continued. “Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Koko also faced mom shamers who targeted her workouts while she was pregnant. “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [facepalm] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—,” she tweeted in December.

3. When Kim Laughed Off Claims She’d Waxed North’s Eyebrows

When her daughter North was 6 months old, Kim shared an adorable photo the baby’s smile.

After posting the snapshot, followers accused her of having had the little one’s eyebrows waxed. “Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I’d wait until she’s at least 2 1/2!” she joked in response.

Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I'd wait until she's at least 2 1/2! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 17, 2013

I'm kidding!!! Its pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughters eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 17, 2013

4. When Kylie Brushed Off Her Coachella Critics

Kylie headed to the festivities in Coachella Valley two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

Some haters condemned her for partying as a new mom, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul subtly showed she wasn’t letting their criticism get her down with a cheeky Instagram post.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” she captioned a photo of her bright-haired festival look.

The new parent shaming also didn’t stop Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott from making appearances at a number of Coachella parties.

5. When Kim Set the Record Straight About Saint’s Hospital Stay

People accused Kim of partying on New Year’s Eve 2018 while her then-2-year-old son was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

The mom had previously revealed that Saint had been hospitalized for three days because of the illness.

“My precious baby boy is so strong!” she captioned an Instagram pic. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

6. When Kourtney Lived It Up on Kid-free Vacations

On a January 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney contended with “mom guilt” over a trip to Egypt she planned to take with friends and boyfriend Younes Bendjima — without her kids.

A conversation with friend Cici Bussey made her question the decision to leave Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. “I also get mom guilt. I was talking to Cici and I was telling her I might leave town and she was like, ‘You can’t go away again. When you’re a parent, you have to be a parent and that’s your first priority,'” she admitted in front of cameras. “After talking to her, she was re-instilling the mom guilt. It’s a lot of balance: work, being a mom and being social.”

However, Kourt eventually realized that going on vacations like the Egypt trip were ultimately what’s best for her family.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she said. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

Kourtney ended up going on the trip, and didn’t let continuous mom-shaming on social media stop her from sharing the envy-inducing photos.

7. When Kim Cropped North Out of a Photo and Didn’t Care What You Thought

A 2014 Instagram shot quickly turned into a Kim hater magnet in 2014.

“Wait is this really news that I posted a selfie & cropped my daughter out? LOL,” Kim tweeted amid the backlash. “Her eyes were closed and I was feeling my look! Can I live?!?!”

8. When Khloé Was Over People Saying She Touched Her Bump Too Much

Proving that haters will throw a fit over literally anything, social media trolls accused the then-mom-to-be of touching her baby bump too much. Obviously, Koko was having none of it.

“People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!” she tweeted.

9. When Kim Proved She Didn’t Put North in a Corset

Kim came out well-armed with receipts after articles saying she’d dressed her young daughter in a corset were published.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

10. When Kylie Made Sure Travis’ Birthday Cake Was Troll-Proof

As haters closely followed the new mom’s every move, Kylie honored her boyfriend and baby daddy with a birthday trip to Six Flags.

The makeup guru even served a cake that was topped with a tiny likeness of the family of three riding a rollercoaster.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“That is very unsafe. I told them, make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,” she joked about the cake in a Snapchat video, seemingly poking fun at the constant criticism she’s faced as a young mom in the spotlight.

11. When Kim Took on All Her Pregnancy Body Shamers

Fed up with online commenters criticizing her figure and accusing her of secretly using a surrogate while she was pregnant with Saint, Kim orchestrated an epic mic drop via a nude selfie and biting caption.

“First they said I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it…SMH! Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger. It’s all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate,” she wrote.

“Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too!” she continued. “I’m blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don’t have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I’m grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don’t affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting.”

Kim stuck to her word when she welcomed daughter Chicago, now 4 months, via surrogate and talked about the process extensively in public.

12. When Kim Set the Record Straight About North’s Hair

After sharing a photo of the 5-year-old planting a kiss on dad Kanye West following his hospital stay surrounding the flu, the reality star used Twitter once again to respond to a fan who commented on North’s noticeably sleek hairstyle.

I can still feel the love 💕 pic.twitter.com/lBjEmPLE6f — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday https://t.co/f0WlCYnCEo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls 😫,” the fan advised. “I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back.”

Replied Kardashian West, “She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday.”