Queer Eye's Karamo Brown on How He Keeps His Sex Life Going When His Kids Are in the House

Karamo Brown has one word for parents struggling to maintain their sex life while their kids are around: “quietly.”

In a recent Dad Talk chat with Nick Cannon and PEOPLE’s Jeremy Parsons, the Queer Eye culture expert revealed he and fiancé Ian Jordan have to get a little creative when it comes to being intimate while Brown’s sons Chris, 18, and Jason, 21, are in the house.

“It has been, since they moved in — my kids live with me full time — whispering. Completely,” says Brown. “No matter what time of the day, at night, it’s like, ‘Whisper, be quiet,’ because you don’t want them to hear anything.”

Karamo Brown and fiancé Ian Jordan Karamo Brown/Instagram

Karamo Brown with sons Chris and Jason Karamo Brown/Instagram

“And it’s even worse as they get older,” notes Parsons, who has two young daughters.

“Yeah now they’re more aware, and it’s like, s—,” agrees The Real World alum, 37.

Cannon, 37, says that since Brown’s kids are grown up, the verbal tiptoeing likely goes both ways, joking, “That’s probably like everybody’s doing some whispering around that house!”

Karamo Brown and fiancé Ian Jordan Tasia Wells/Getty

“Let me hope they’re not whispering in my house, okay?!” says Brown, laughing. “Let me tell you what I’m gonna do if I find out that they’re whispering in my house!”

” ‘I’ll be the only whisperer in this house!’ ” Cannon jokes.