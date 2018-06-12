Why Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Insisted on Taking His Kids' Phones Away After 7 P.M.

Karamo Brown is passionate about living in the present, and has made it a priority to instill the same value in his kids.

The Queer Eye culture expert stopped by the PEOPLE studios for a Dad Talk chat alongside Nick Cannon, revealing he had a very specific phone rule in place for his sons before they hit adulthood (Chris is now 18, while Jason is 21).

“Until they turn 18, at 7:00, they have to put their phones in a basket,” says Brown, 37. “I think it’s imperative that we start to figure out a way that kids can learn how to disconnect.”

“Like when we go out to concerts, they are not allowed to have their phone out to record. I want them to be in the moment,” Brown explains.

“You gotta be intentional about it. And it’s also monitoring,” he continues. “I think it’s just so important that parents actually really study the apps on the phones and figure out what’s going on.”

The father of two has run into parents who don’t know what is transpiring on certain social-media apps, and he’s had to deliver a hard truth to them.

“Parents don’t even know what’s going on on Snapchat. I’m like, ‘Your kids are sending naked photos. You might wanna check and see what’s going on on their Snapchat,’ ” says Brown.

“It starts nowadays with kids who are 11, 12, even younger who are being over-sexualized, who are being exposed to things through these apps, and parents have no idea,” he adds. “So it’s really about searching or looking and being aware.”