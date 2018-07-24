'Feel the Love!' Kanye West Gets a Kiss from Daughter North as He Recovers from the Flu

Kanye West is on the mend — with a lot of love from his family.

The 41-year-old rapper is home from the hospital after a bout with the flu and seemingly feeling better, judging from the huge smile on his face in a new photo shared by wife Kim Kardashian West.

In the Tuesday snapshot, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter North (who’s rocking straight hair, just like she did on her birthday last month) is planting a sweet smooch on her dad’s cheek.

“I can still feel the love 💕,” the reality star, 37, tweeted alongside the image.

I can still feel the love 💕 pic.twitter.com/lBjEmPLE6f — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Kardashian West reportedly took her husband to a hospital in the San Fernando Valley for a “short time” on Sunday, according to TMZ. Although a rep for the rapper did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment, a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE that West is recovering well.

“They ran some tests at the hospital and Kanye got some medications,” the insider said. “He is doing better now. He just needs to rest for a few days and he should be good to go.”

So what prompted the trip to the hospital? Apparently, Kardashian West insisted after the couple’s 2½-year-old son Saint battled pneumonia around New Year’s.

“Kanye had been sick for a few days and didn’t get better,” the source explained. “They wanted to make sure that he didn’t have something serious like pneumonia since they had that scare with Saint before.”

North and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North has been enjoying bonding time with both of her parents as of late. Last weekend, the KKW Beauty mogul brought along her daughter as her date to Beautycon, where the duo wore the same hairstyle. During her Beautycon panel, Kardashain West said her oldest child already “loves makeup.”

But the little girl isn’t opening up about her passion to just anyone. As the mother of three explained, “She’s so shy right now, but she’s never really seen me do anything like this or work.”

Added Kardashian West of North, “She has no idea what I do, so this is exciting for me today.”