Kanye West‘s fans have got his back.

The rapper turned 41 on Friday, and wife Kim Kardashian West was up bright and early to send her husband some extra love on his special day alongside a photo of West and their infant daughter, Chicago.

Most Instagram commenters wished West a happy birthday and sent sweet messages to him and his family, but some were focused on how his 4-month-old youngest child was situated between West’s legs, held close to her dad by one hand.

“But can he hold that baby a little better,” one user quipped alongside a crying-laughing emoji, while another commented, “Who the hell holds a baby that way!! And he has 3 kids.” Another wrote, “The child is literally slipping off his lap” before adding three crying-laughing emojis.

Fans were quick to fire back at the critical narratives, with one writing, “What’s wrong? Baby is resting on the seat. [Damn] u ppl need a life hey.”

Another replied, “The Baby is perfectly ok,” while a third commented, “Can you stop being negative?”

The Kardashians are not strangers to combating unsolicited online parenting criticism, having faced it about everything from post-baby workouts to music-festival visits sans children.

Kardashian West, 37, has fired back multiple times concerning her kids. In January, she used Twitter to set the record straight about 2½-year-old son Saint‘s multi-day stay in the hospital, where he had been treated for pneumonia.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight,” she began in response to a fan who pointed out what haters were saying about her alleged partying on New Year’s Eve. “I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with daughter North and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

More recently, sister Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter Thursday night after the fan gave Kardashian “mad respect” for “opening up about supplementing with formula” to feed her daughter True, 8 weeks.

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me,” tweeted the 33-year-old new mom.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” Kardashian continued. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”