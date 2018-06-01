RHOA's Kandi Burruss 'Cried' When Son Ace Was Born After Undergoing IVF: It 'Was Very Emotional'

Kandi Burruss‘ road to becoming a second-time mom wasn’t easy, but it was worth every minute.

In a new interview for PEOPLE’s Celeb Moms Get Real, sponsored by Ford, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star discusses the emotional impact she experienced after she and husband Todd Tucker underwent in vitro fertilization treatments to conceive their son Ace Wells, now 2.

“I definitely cried when Ace came out,” admits Burruss, 42, with a laugh. “That was the last major cry — just to be able to see him for the first time.”

As she explains, “My husband and I, we went through the IVF process to get Ace, so of course that was very emotional.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss and son Ace Freddyo

RELATED: Pregnant Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Opened Up About Trying IVF for Baby No. 5

And while his entrance into the world was accompanied by its fair share of tears, the star’s son is constantly making her laugh now.

“He’s always doing something new,” Burruss says of Ace. “When I first saw him dancing, and he had this little [move] his used to do, it used to crack me up.”

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Opens Up Her Struggles With Getting Pregnant



Aside from Ace, Burruss is mom to daughter Riley, 15, and stepmom to Tucker’s 21-year-old daughter Kaela. And the former takes after her mom in a few big ways.

“She makes the [same] faces. When she’s talking, [she makes] all the crazy facial expressions,” says Burruss. “She’s always [like], ‘Listen, hunty!’ ”

Admits the star, “But she’s better at shade than I am. Most of the time, Riley’s really quiet when the cameras come around, so you really haven’t seen how she can be a beast!”