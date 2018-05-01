Justin Timberlake's Son Silas Gave Him a 'Wet' Hug: I've 'Never Been More Excited to Be Peed On'

Potty training can get messy, even for pop star parents!

While stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with his ‘NSYNC bandmates — which resulted in a very revealing game of “Never Have I Ever” — Justin Timberlake opened up about juggling his Man of the Woods world tour with being a father to 3-year-old son Silas Randall with wife Jessica Biel.

The 37-year-old singer revealed that after getting to bed around 2 a.m., he was woken up nice and early when Silas snuck into his bedroom with a little surprise.

“He’s a big boy now, which he will be happy to tell you,” Timberlake explained. “We’re getting really well down the line with the pee-peeing on the potty thing, but at nighttime we give him a diaper.”

He continued, “And so I feel the hand and he comes in and he hugs me, and right on my back I’m like, ‘That’s really wet.’ ”

But Timberlake loves being a dad, even the gross parts.

“Anybody who’s a parent out there knows that it’s like you’ve never been more excited to be peed on,” he mused.

In March, the entertainer brought along his family as he prepared to kick off his Man of the Woods tour, sharing a photo with Silas and Biel in an airport.

“Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap of the family of three holding hands.

Timberlake has also shared that he’d love to have another child with his wife so that Silas could have a sister or a brother.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in January, ahead of the release of his new album.

Although he went on to admit that becoming a parent for the first time definitely took him outside of his comfort zone.

“I’ve never felt more inept [in] my life,” he added to Lowe. “You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

“Everybody tells you that your life is going to change and you’re like, ‘Whatever, I got it,’ ” he continued to the outlet, adding that these days when he and his wife “have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar?’ ”