From the Aldeans to the Baldwins, See the Cutest Celebrity Fourth of July Family Photos

The red, white and blue were out in full force on Wednesday!

Tons of celebrity families turned out on social media for Fourth of July to share their most patriotic photos, posing with American flags and donning colorful attire perfect for the summer heat.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!! 🇺🇸 Love our country… and proud to be American💙,” Brittany Kerr Aldean captioned a two-photo Instagram post featuring herself, husband Jason Aldean and their 7-month-old son Memphis looking ready for a dip in the pool.

One of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s kids went all out for the America-honoring holiday: their 3-year-old son Rafael Thomas, who looked too cute rocking oversize flag-patterned glasses and a coordinating light-up necklace.

From the adorable and traditional to the downright hilarious, scroll down to see some of our favorite celebrity-family Instagram moments from Fourth of July 2018.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Aldean family Brittany Aldean/Instagram

It will be tough to beat 2018’s celebrations, but if this year’s photos are any indication, 2019 better bring it — fireworks blazing.