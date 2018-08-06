There’s a new dose of joy in Joy Williams‘ household!

The four-time Grammy winner and her husband Nate Yetton have welcomed their second child, daughter Poppy Louise, they announced on social media Monday.

“She’s here. Poppy Louise. We’re so in love with you, Poppy Lou 🧡,” Williams, 35, captioned an image of herself, baby Poppy and the newborn’s big brother Miles Alexander, 6, in the hospital.

“I love you, Poppy Lou 🦁,” wrote Yetton alongside a black-and-white photo of himself holding his daughter and smiling proudly.

The former Civil Wars member announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of herself gazing down at her baby bump and captioning it, “We are over the moon about this little life that keeps growing and growing … ”

Yetton posted the same photograph, writing, “Over the moon, to say the least 😍🎉😭”

Williams opened up in 2015 about life after her departure from the indie band, including her solo music and how she and her husband had “hit a glass ceiling” in their relationship after the birth of their son.

“Starting over with Nate in our new home by the ocean, we really needed that … We were so intent on building a life together that we somehow started missing each other along the way,” she explained. “We weren’t connecting anymore. It left us with a choice: give up, redefine the relationship, or fake it.”

Williams added, “We had a long road back to each other, but I’m really glad we decided to take it.”