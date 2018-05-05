It’s a boy for Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah!

The American Idol alum, 28, and her 25-year-old husband welcomed their first child, a son named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., PEOPLE confirms.

Sparks and Isaiah welcomed their baby boy, whom they’ll call DJ, May 2 at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness, Los Angeles; he weighed in at 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured 21½ inches.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks tells PEOPLE of the birth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

Adds Sparks: “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

And the singer is looking forward to beginning her journey as a mother.

Jordin Sparks Rob Kim/Getty

“I’ve always loved kids and knew that if given the blessing, that I would love and embrace it more than I realized. It’s only been a few days and I love it so much already!” Sparks says. “The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises…I can’t wait for it all!”

Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. In the fall, the singer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively to announce her surprise marriage and pregnancy.

“It was about five days after [Dana] moved to L.A.,” Sparks previously told PEOPLE. “He comes in and I go, ‘I’m pregnant.’ It was such a shock for both of us. I turned around and started bawling in the closet. I’m going to be completely honest, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Everything has been so crazy and fast-forward.”

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

In February, the couple celebrated the upcoming birth with a babymoon vacation in Cancun, and upon their return, their family gathered for a low-key baby shower in Sparks’ native Arizona.