Like Mother, Like Son! Jordin Sparks Says ‘Lil Man's a Natural’ in the Recording Studio

Jordin Sparks may have a little crooner on her hands!

The new mom was back in the recording studio on Monday and she brought her 10-week-old son Dana Isaiah Jr. with her. “Lil Man’s a natural!” Sparks, 28, proudly captioned the mother-son moment on Instagram.

The American Idol champion and husband Dana Isaiah, who met for the first time last April and wed during an impromptu wedding ceremony in Hawaii three months later, welcomed their first child on May 2.

Isaiah was also in the studio as he shared cute family footage on his Instagram Story.

Two months into motherhood, Sparks recently told PEOPLE she’s still getting used to her new moniker.

“I’m a mom. That’s so nuts,” she said. “I have moments where it just hits me.”

The couple — who calls their baby boy DJ — is savoring all of their son’s latest milestones.

“He’s starting to develop his own personality and holding his head up already,” the father of one said, adding, “He’s just the sweetest little thing.”

And becoming parents has only strengthened Sparks and Isaiah’s relationship.

“It’s transformed both of us,” Sparks said about expanding their family.

“I feel like as humans we should always be trying to be better and trying to grow. With him, it’s just expedited the process. I already know that Dana’s infinitely better and I’m infinitely better just because DJ’s here,” she said.

“We’ve bonded and connected even more,” Isaiah said. “When we go out on date nights we talk more and it’s just brought us together on a different level than before.”