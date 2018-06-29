Jordin Sparks' Designer (and Cousin!) Opens Up About the Singer's 'Timeless and Classy' Nursery

Jordin Sparks‘ son Dana Isaiah Jr. (a.k.a. DJ) is surrounded by soothing style.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, the singer’s cousin, interior designer Laura Wiedmann, says she knew Sparks, 28, would “want something timeless and classy,” so she chose to “stick with neutrals and build color up” from there.

“We used a lot of grays, off-whites and accents of black, then added in soft blues and pops of red,” Wiedmann tells PEOPLE. “I went with a nature, organic theme like the clouds, sun, moon, stars and animals.”

“I knew Jordin would want something not too trendy. Sophisticated — something classy that he can grow into and she’s not going to get sick of right away,” she adds. “Because the home is a mid-century-style home, I wanted to stick with clean lines, but Jordin has a pop of whimsy to her as well, and graphic elements are very Jordin.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jordin Sparks and son DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

Laura Wiedmann Courtesy of Laura Wiedmann

RELATED: From Elopement to Baby Within a Year! Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah’s Son DJ Has “Bonded” the Newlyweds

The room is filled with purchases from Pottery Barn Kids, Project Nursery and Target, like the Wooster crib ($99 to $300), Cloud + Moon mobile ($75), striped storage bins ($10) and woven baskets ($25), star-patterned blanket ($23) with coordinating night light ($17) and plush sloths ($23 to $159).

“I love the globe,” Wiedmann tells PEOPLE of one of her favorite pieces, which retails for $16. “It has a nice pop of the black and white and it’s just a worldly design, so it’s very appropriate.”

“I like the inspirational quotes above the bed,” she adds. “Jordin’s very big on that, and she loved those as soon as I showed them to her.

Wiedmann shares that the timepiece in the room holds special significance, too. “The clock is set to 9:04, which is exactly when the baby was born,” she says. “I was here at the house when they came back from the birthing center.”

Jordin Sparks' nursery for son DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Jordin Sparks’ Son DJ! Why She Chose Natural Birth and How Her Husband Dana Isaiah Helped



In what the designer calls “Mom’s corner,” Sparks can relax with her baby boy in the Karla Dubois Alcott Wingback Recliner ($540) for “optimal comfort,” and read from DJ’s collection of books with lighting help from the Modern Wood Square Floor Lamp from Target ($40).

“The tree is probably my favorite piece in the entire room,” Wiedmann admits of the spruce tree bookcase ($179) next to the recliner. “It’s unique, it’s functional, [Jordin] can set her phone right there and she can put her pacifiers and binkies [on it]. It’s very convenient.”

Dana Isaiah, Jordin Sparks and son DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

RELATED: Jordin Sparks Says “It’s Still Really Trippy” to Be Called “Mom” After the Birth of Her Son

At the end of the day, the stunning space for DJ represents the design visions of both the singer and her model husband, 26.

Wiedmann tells PEOPLE of Sparks and Isaiah, “Being her cousin, I know her so well and it’s been really great getting to know Dana as well. I’ve learned his style from the entire process as well.”

For more from Jordin Sparks, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.