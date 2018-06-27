Nearly two months into motherhood, Jordin Sparks is still getting used to her new moniker.

“I’m a mom. That’s so nuts,” the American Idol winner, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest issue about welcoming son Dana Isaiah Jr. on May 2. “I have moments where it just hits me.”

The singer — who calls her baby boy DJ — chose to have an “all-natural” birth at a birthing center. “Hospitals just felt a little weird and strange [to me],” says Sparks. “I had a feeling I wasn’t going to be comfortable on my back and I didn’t want to have to give birth that way.”

Jordin Sparks, DJ and Dana Isaiah

The entertainer “handled [the birth] like a champ,” her husband Dana Isaiah, 26, adds about his wife.

During the emotional delivery, “he was right by me the whole time,” says Sparks. “When I was going to different places and different universes with the contractions, he was right there in my ear or rubbing my back.”

Then when it came time for the baby to arrive, the new dad was the one who caught his son.

“I finished out the contractions on the bed and then we went to the tub. When it was time to push, Dana received him,” says Sparks.

Adds Isaiah, a model: “People have told me ‘Once you see your wife like that you can never change the image in your head,’ but I was so excited about him actually coming that I was just like ‘All right, come on! Come on!'”



During the first few minutes after Sparks gave birth, both new parents “cried like little babies,” says Isaiah. “It was just that realizing moment, that everything you had been preparing for was here in your hands. Every emotion that you felt throughout the entire pregnancy from start to beginning just ‘Bam,’ and it hits you.”

DJ's nursery designed by Sparks' cousin and interior designer Laura Wiedmann

Now settled back in their L.A. home with 8-week-old DJ, the couple — who wed last July after a whirlwind romance — are savoring all of their son’s latest milestones.

“He’s starting to develop his own personality and holding his head up already,” says Isaiah. Adds Sparks: “He’s just the sweetest little thing.”

