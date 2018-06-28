Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah are the first to admit their relationship has been fast-tracked.

“We went from being two individuals to being one to preparing to bring a child into this world,” Isaiah, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively about becoming parents to son DJ on May 2 just 10 months after he and Sparks eloped. “It was a real whirl.”

Though the newlyweds — who met for the first time last April and wed during an impromptu wedding ceremony in Hawaii three months later — were understandably overwhelmed when they first found out they were expecting a baby, they dived head-first into preparing for parenthood.

Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah and DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

“It’s transformed both of us,” the singer, 28, says about expanding their family. “I feel like as humans we should always be trying to be better and trying to grow. With him, it’s just expedited the process. I already know that Dana’s infinitely better and I’m infinitely better just because DJ’s here.”

Sparks also leaned on her husband when she got emotional during the first few months of pregnancy and in the difficult weeks after giving birth.

Dana Isaiah, Jordin Sparks and DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

“I was crying all the time and I was anxious too,” she says about the unexpected wave of emotions that hit her after the couple brought DJ home. “My chest would feel really tight. The thought of taking him out of the house was scary. I wasn’t ready for all those different things.”

With the support of Isaiah, however, the star is now in a “better” place emotionally.

“For moms, they do carry a lot bigger load, so you can understand,” says Isaiah. “You go through nine, 10 months of carrying him, then he comes and you’re just like, ‘I have to leave him’ when he’s been attached to you the entire time. That can be a lot.”

Dana Isaiah, Jordin Sparks and DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

Though date nights have been rare for the newlyweds, Sparks and Isaiah are carving out time for themselves (“He took me to my favorite restaurant,” says the entertainer) but love nesting at home with their baby most.

“We’ve bonded and connected even more,” says Isaiah. “When we go out on date nights we talk more and it’s just brought us together on a different level than before.”

Jordin Sparks and DJ Coral Von Zumwalt

