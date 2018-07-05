John Stamos Gives Son Billy a Shout-Out During July 4th Concert — Hear the Sweet Tribute

A lot has changed since John Stamos hosted PBS’ Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington D.C. last year. Although he was once again tapped to host, this year he came as a married man to Caitlin McHugh — and a first-time father.

The Full House star, 54, made sure to give a shout out to his nearly 3-month-old son William “Billy” Christopher during the holiday show.

“This is Billy’s first Fourth,” he said. “Since we’re all here together at the nation’s capital, I think this is the perfect setting for me to pass on the lessons and love for this great nation that my grandfather passed on to my father and my father passed on to me. My son, for over two centuries America has given us an opportunity to be part of its great legacy.”

Billy even made the trip to D.C. with his dad, as the actor revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Looks like we got a stowaway.#BillyinDC,” Stamos captioned a photo of his son laying in a guitar case.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In addition to taking on hosting duties, Stamos once again jammed out with his good friends The Beach Boys — just like he first did in a memorable episode of Full House.

“What do you go to when you feel uneasy or anxious, you go to what makes you feel good and safe,” Stamos told USA Today. “That’s what Full House is. That’s what The Beach Boys is to me. I think that’s what this concert is, too. People at home can turn it on and go, ‘We’re not as fractured as it may seem. We can still come to the nation’s capitol and play music and celebrate being American.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: New Dad John Stamos Opens Up About Fatherhood & Reveals Which Parent His Son Looks Like

The future of the country has become even more vital to Stamos since becoming a dad.

“Everything seems very fragile. You want the world to be the best place it can be for him,” he told the outlet. “I mean, I always wanted the best for our world and our country, but now even more so.”

Two months into parenthood, Stamos revealed to PEOPLE how he’s been adapting to the diapers and tears — the latter of which he admits haven’t only been coming from his newborn.

“It’s been beautiful,” he told PEOPLE last month. “Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”

He added, “I thought it was beyond me to have a kid and a great wife, but it’s given me a reason to live. Life is in session now.”