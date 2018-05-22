John Legend Says Luna Is Getting Used to Being a Big Sister: 'She's Stepping Her Game Up’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone has handled the first few days of being a big sister like a pro, even if she’s determined to make sure dad and mom don’t forget who’s No. 1.

The 2-year-old toddler has been adjusting to the idea of having new brother Miles Theodore — born May 16 — at home, Legend told PEOPLE on Monday night from the red carpet of the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California, where a “For Your Consideration” Emmy event was being held for his starring turn in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself,” Legend, 39, said of he and Teigen, 32. “I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

John Legend Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: 15 Times Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled Husband John Legend

Luna may have some adjusting to do, but Legend seems confident she’ll get there.

He’s more concerned with the responsibility that comes with raising a son in the wake of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

“I think it’s kind of a special privilege for me to raise a young man. I want to try to give him the best advice and be a good man,” he explained. “Particularly right now, a lot of us are trying to figure out how to raise good men in this era when a lot of bad behavior by men is being exposed. We want to make sure we’re raising young men that grow up to be kind and empathetic and emotionally intelligent, and also good leaders and successful in everything they do.”

“So I’m going to try to do that with [Miles],” Legend added. “I’m going to try to do that with [Luna] as well. But it is a special challenge right now raising a young man.”

Chriss Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna Simone Legend John Legend/Instagram

Miles Theodore Legend Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It’s been a busy few months for Legend. Miles’ arrival comes over a month after Legend’s acclaimed turn as Jesus in composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“It was a new experience for me,” he said, looking back on the show. “I’ve never done anything exactly like this before. I’ve been in musicals when I was in high school, but never anything this big and never a character or a role that was this big. So that was really a special thing for me to do and a big challenge.”

“Part of it is just the thrill of having done it with such a great group of people and have it be received so well,” he added. “That was something that was really special. And now I’ll be, always have that moment when I was able to play Jesus in front of the whole country and the whole world, and have it received so well. I’ll never forget that moment.”

John Legend from the set of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert James Dimmock/NBC

RELATED: John Legend Leaves BBMAs Early & Assures Chrissy Teigen He’ll Be Home for Dinner After She Hilariously Roasts Him on Twitter

Meanwhile, besides becoming a father of two, the Grammy and Oscar winner just dropped his new single — “A Good Night” — which he performed on Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

From the red carpet of that show, which was Legend’s first appearance since Miles’ birth, he told E!‘s Jason Kennedy why he and Teigen settled on the name.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” Legend said. “So Miles is, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis.”

And though Teigen wasn’t there to chime in, she did make her voice heard from home. “Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” the Lip Sync Battle personality hilariously tweeted along with a photo of Legend during his interview in Las Vegas.