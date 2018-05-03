John Legend Prepares 2-Year-Old Daughter Luna for the Arrival of Her Baby Brother

John Legend knows it’s important to prepare his 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, for the arrival of her baby brother, and what better way to do that than with story time.

On Wednesday, Legend, 39, who’s expecting his second child with wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a photo of him and little Luna spending some father-daughter quality time together reading The Brother Book.

In the adorable snap, the Grammy winner is smiling as he holds up the pair’s reading choice, a book by New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr, which “celebrates all different kinds of brothers” according to Amazon. Next to the singer, Luna, who’s dressed in a pink floral top, has a huge smile on her face just like her father.

“Prepping for a new arrival!,” Legend captioned the sweet snapshot.

Last November, Teigen, 32, shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Legend previously spoke to PEOPLE saying that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he shared in March.

Last month the expectant parents celebrated their baby girl’s second birthday with a Sesame Street-themed birthday party, and Legend and Teigen even put the finishing touches on Luna’s birthday cake.

“Making a cake for luna’s birthday today,” Teigen wrote alongside an image of Luna’s yet-to-be-decorated cake on her Instagram Story at the time. In a separate post, Luna was seen giving her parents a hand, using a cookie cutter to make some of the cake’s many bird feathers.