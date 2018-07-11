'No! No! No!' John Legend's Daughter Luna Isn't Exactly a Fan of His Singing in Hilarious Video

John Legend‘s smooth, soulful voice has attracted millions of loyal fans around the world, sold countless records, and earned the 39-year-old multiple Grammys and an Oscar.

But his 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone? She’s not afraid to tell him when he’s hit a wrong note.

On Tuesday, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 32, shared a hilarious video of Luna trying to get her father to stop singing during a vocal warm-up.

“No! No! No!” the tiny tot screamed in the clip, pushing on Legend’s legs as he practiced his scales.

Teigen captioned the video simply, “#TWO.”

Of course, Luna isn’t always this harsh on her father.

Back in April, Legend shared an adorable video of his baby girl cheering him on as he performed his new hit, “A Good Night,” on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the clip, Luna was sitting in front of the television clapping along to her dad. At the end of his performance, she gave Legend a huge round of applause while screaming “Yay!” several times.

“Hey @TheEllenShow! First of all, Luna loved the show. Still working on her clapping on the 2 and 4 but that will come….” Legend wrote.

Hey @TheEllenShow! First of all, Luna loved the show. Still working on her clapping on the 2 and 4 but that will come…. pic.twitter.com/suJoOXh1Qo — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 12, 2018

Since then, things have gotten a little busier in Legend’s household with Teigen welcoming the couple’s second child —6-week-old son Miles Theodore — in May.

Both parents have been taking some time off from work in order to spend more time with their family. “There’s a lot of family days,” Legend told PEOPLE in June. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now,” he added.

John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It hasn’t always been easy — as Teigen was happy to point out on Friday.

In yet another humorous video shared by the cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality, Legend patiently tried to burp Miles as Luna lost her balance while sitting on her father’s shoulders — and grabbed onto his face so she didn’t slip any further.

“Ahh, good burp, good burp,” Legend said, Teigen laughing in the background.

“Bahahahahaha,” she captioned the video.

The mother of two went on to share another image from Legend’s double daddy duty experience on her Instagram story, captioning it: “The eyes say ‘help.’ “