John Legend Has 'Barely Been Working' Since Welcoming Son Miles: 'There's a Lot of Family Days'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been enjoying a low-key lifestyle since becoming a family of four.

Five weeks after welcoming their second child, son Miles Theodore, the superstar couple stepped out with their 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone on Thursday to attend Legend’s “Summer of LVE” kickoff event and intimate Airbnb Concerts performance in Beverly Hills, California.

“There’s a lot of family days,” the musician, 39, told PEOPLE at the wine-focused event, where he performed. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“We like to cook. We like to relax with friends. We like to have people come over,” he explains. “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna Jerod Harris/Getty

John Legend and daughter Luna Jerod Harris/Getty

And Luna is taking to her role as a big sister extremely well — perhaps in part due to her parents instilling some sibling skills in her through reading.

“She has a little brother book. We were reading to her so she can think about what it means to be a sister to a little brother, but she loves Sesame Street,” Legend says. “She loves Sesame Street paraphernalia, books, everything, but she loves all kind of books.”

He adds of the duo’s sweet dynamic, “She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him.”

The “Love Me Now” singer reveals to PEOPLE that the family will be jetting to Bali for some rest and relaxation, but for now they’re just enjoying their little ones interact and hit new milestones every day.

“He doesn’t make a lot of noise yet, but we’re excited to see how he grows and develops,” Legend says of his son. “It’s interesting juxtaposing him with Luna because she’s so much bigger and got such a personality now. We’re excited to see him grow into his personality too.”