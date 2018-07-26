John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable Photos of Luna and Miles — Their 'Babies in Bali'

Family vacation with a toddler and newborn? It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have it handled.

Legend, 39, posted an Instagram photo on Thursday of himself relaxing on a couch with his two little ones — 2-year-old Luna Simone and 10-week-old Miles Theodore — during their trip to Bali, Indonesia.

In the image, Luna was all smiles while Miles laid next to his dad. “Babies in Bali,” Legend wrote.

Shortly after, Teigen shared a photo from her own account of Miles with his head propped up against the back of the same couch. The mom’s caption called out the silliness of the pose, with the 32-year-old writing, “Hello Ladies.”

Earlier this week, Teigen shared another shot of Miles’s adorable newborn milestones. In a sweet video, the tiny infant kicked his feet. “This little dude!” Teigen wrote.

The couple has a few projects on their plates — including Teigen’s second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, and Legend’s new wine brand LVE — but they’re still spending plenty of quality time with their children, Legend revealed at an LVE event in June.

“There’s a lot of family days,” he told PEOPLE at the soiree. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all… We just enjoy each other’s company.”

He and Teigen are also deep into the day-to-day tasks of caring for a newborn. “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now,” Legend revealed.

Luna is also adjusting well to life as a big sister, dad added. Legend told PEOPLE, “She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him.”