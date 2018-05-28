John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Enjoy 'First Post-Miles Date Night' Over a Week After Welcoming Son

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoyed their first kids-free date with each other!

The new parents to 11-day old son Miles Theodore had a night out as a couple at one of their favorite restaurants. “First post-Miles date night!” Legend, 39, captioned a selfie of himself and Teigen on Monday. The mother of two, 32, later wrote in the comments section: “pumpin tiiiiime.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed their second child on May 17 and days later the pair shared the first photo of their baby boy along with his name. Teigen also told her Twitter followers that Miles was born “a few weeks early” ahead of his June due date “so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises.”

Also on Monday, Teigen gave a sweet social media shout-out to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone who starred in an adorable video that showed the toddler adorably singing into a toy microphone.

Legend recently told PEOPLE that their eldest child is getting used to having another family member in the house.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might have competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up,” he said. “She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

As for raising his first boy, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer revealed he’s more concerned with the responsibility that comes with parenting a son in the wake of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

“I think it’s kind of a special privilege for me to raise a young man. I want to try to give him the best advice and be a good man,” he explained.