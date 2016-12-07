Watch John Legend Share the Most Adorable Message to Daughter Luna With the Help of Sesame Street

John Legend just cemented his status as one of the coolest dads around.

The singer had the cutest message for 7-month-old daughter Luna on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday while he was filming his appearance for the upcoming season of Sesame Street.

“One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today,” Legend, 37, captioned the video of him and his new furry friends.

“Hello Luna!” said Elmo as Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Bert and Ernie also shared sweet greetings to little Lulu. Also by the piano were Grover, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Zoe, who all shouted, “We all love you so much!” and “She’s so cute!”

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, welcomed their first child in April after sharing their pregnancy news on Instagram in October 2015.

My heart!! I could cry. I cannot wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this. Thank… https://t.co/RxlvIVUj7i — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2016

Teigen also shared the cute Sesame Street clip on social media writing, “My heart!! I could cry. I cannot wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this. Thank you, thank you Sesame Street!!”

The father of one previously appeared on season 37 of the children’s program in 2006.