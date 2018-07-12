Joanna Gaines Shares the Very Waco Way She Gets Her Newborn Son Crew to Sleep

Joanna Gaines knows a thing or two about parenting — she is a mom of five after all.

The star, 40, shared new glimpses of her son, Crew, and her secret to getting her little one to sleep on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

Joanna, who welcomed Crew on June 21, simply took a stroll with the baby around her garden and the little tot, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines, fell fast asleep.

“Walking with my boy in the garden,” Joanna captioned the video as she focused on Crew’s sleeping face leaning into her arm as she held him.

Mom and bub looked very content as they made the most of the garden at the Gaines’ large farm property in Waco, Texas.

In another photo she shared later, the former Fixer Upper star shared a closer view of her son wearing a baby blue onesie while wrapped in a forest green blanket with a matching pacifier.

Joanna and Chip have four older children: Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

And the siblings can’t get enough of their new brother.

On Saturday, the proud mom shared a sweet video of her daughters cradling their baby brother in their backyard hammock as she gushed, “Taking turns.”

Joanna shared another tender moment between her boy and two girls, posting a photo of them tending to him during a summer night beneath a string of lights.

In May, the Gaines’ opened up to PEOPLE about how their new baby was changing the dynamic in their expanding household.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” a then-pregnant Joanna said of her four older children. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

She added, “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

With a new baby in the family, Chip continues a tradition he started dating back to the birth of his first son Drake 13 years ago.

Joanna recently shared a sweet photo of her husband holding their newborn baby on his lap with his wrist and the hospital bracelet clearly visible. “Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” she said.