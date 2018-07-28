Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Crew In A 'Cuddle Fest' With Dad Chip & Big Brother

Joanna Gaines has some very special men in her life.

The Fixer Upper, 40, star shared a sweet shot of her newborn Crew, husband Chip Gaines, 43, and her older son Duke, 9, all snuggled up together on Friday.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna captioned the black-and-white Instagram post adding a heart eye emoji.

Also in the photo, Chip can be seen wearing the hospital bracelet from when Joanna went into labor on June 23. “Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” Joanna explained on social media.

Joanna is overflowing with love for Crew and cannot help but share lots of photos of the baby boy. In July, Joanna shared a photo of herself cradling Crew while rocking in a chair on her front porch with one of the family’s dogs sitting by her feet.

“Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤,” Joanna wrote.

Of course, Joanna isn’t the only one obsessing over Crew. Chip also cannot help but share sweet snaps of their little boy.

Recently, the HGTV star posted a photo on Instagram of Crew peacefully lying on his arm. “My heart is full,” Chip said.

Before Crew’s arrival, Joanna and Chip opened up to PEOPLE about how her other children will handle the new addition. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” Joanna said.

“We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family,” Joanna continued. In addition to Duke and Crew, Joanna and Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.