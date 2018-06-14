Joanna Gaines Loves 'Discovering' New Baby Products That 'Didn't Exist' During Past Pregnancies

A lot has changed since the last time Joanna Gaines had a newborn in the house.

“It’s been eight years since I’ve had a newborn, and I’ve loved discovering all of the new (and cute!) baby products out there that didn’t exist before,” says the soon-to-be mother of five to promote her new curated collection of baby essentials listed on Magnolia Market.

Elaborating on the inspiration for the collection, the Fixer Upper star, 40, explains, “Because I’ve had so much fun readying our home and preparing for the baby this time around, I curated a few of my favorites for the market.”

“Whether you’re a mom-to-be or you’re looking for a gift, I hope you find something you love,” she adds.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Joanna Gaines Rob Kim/Getty

RELATED: Page Boy! Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Son on the Way at Book-Themed Baby Shower

The limited-edition collection contains a little something for every new parent, from stylish leather diaper bags to sturdy wooden toys to nourishing all-natural body butter.

Keeping in tone with the book-filled baby shower she had to celebrate her son on the way, Gaines’ collection also includes plenty of storybooks parents can read with their little ones at home.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Moment Joanna Gaines Found Out She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 5: “My Jaw Dropped”

Over the weekend, the expectant mother celebrated her son’s impending arrival with the baby shower fit for a bookworm.

“I like big books and I cannot lie📚- Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends- just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines!” Joanna captioned a photograph of herself standing in front of a giant stack of decorative books while showing off her baby bump.

“Now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks,” she continued, playfully referencing the lyrics to popular Sir Mix-a-Lot song “Baby Got Back.”

RELATED: Pregnant Joanna Gaines Shares Wedding Photo to Celebrate 15th Anniversary: “Here’s to 50 More”

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines — already parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake 13 — announced in January that they will be adding another child to their Waco, Texas-based brood.

Chip went on to reveal that they are expecting a boy, asking a child named Gage to help him “think of a D-name” — presumably to match his sons’ first initial.

Chip and Joanna Gaines HGTV

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Ella Is “Going to Make a Heck of a Business Woman!”

The couple previously told PEOPLE that the primary reason behind their decision to say goodbye to their hit HGTV show after five seasons was so they could spend more time with their kids.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna explained. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”