Page Boy! Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Son on the Way at Book-Themed Baby Shower

Gaines baby No. 5 is a bookworm-to-be!

Fixer Upper alum Joanna Gaines had the time of her life at a recent shower for her son on the way. She shared a photo gallery from the bash, starting with this picture of her sitting on a huge pile of books surrounded by balloons in shades of blue, green, yellow and white.

The expecting mom, 40, is all smiles in a fitted black dress that shows off her adorable baby bump, completing her ensemble in a multicolored shawl and clog sandals.

“I like big books and I cannot lie📚- Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends- just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines!” Joanna captioned.

She continued on the Saturday post, “Feelin’ the love … now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks.”

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines — parents to Drake 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — announced in January that they would be adding to their Waco, Texas-based brood once more.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip, 43, wrote alongside a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna showed off hers under a gray sweater.

Chip went on to reveal that they were expecting a boy, asking a child named Gage to help him “think of a D-name” — presumably to match his sons’ first initial.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Twitter

Joanna Gaines Courtesy Magnolia

Ever the fun-loving pair, Chip and Joanna shared quite the laugh last week — and might have given their son a bit of a workout.

“I made Jo laugh so hard this morning that she said baby #5 twisted his ankle,” Chip tweeted on Friday.