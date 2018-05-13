Pregnant Joanna Gaines' Baby on the Way Can 'Already Keep a Beat' as He Kicks in Sweet Video

Looks like Joanna Gaines already has a music lover on her hands!

Hours before Mother’s Day, the Fixer Upper star and Magnolia Table cookbook author shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story of her baby boy on the way visibly kicking over and over again inside her belly.

“This baby can already keep a beat…He loves music,” the soon-to-be mother of five wrote alongside the clip.

After Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines announced their happy news in March, the 40-year-old mother told PEOPLE the pregnancy came as a complete surprise.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’ ” she explained. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The couple are also parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11.

The husband and wife have not yet revealed whether they’ve decided on a name for their new son, but the parents have hinted they’d be following their tradition of giving their sons names that begin with D.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

“I can’t think of a D-name. Can you help me think of a D-name?” Chip asked a little boy named Gage in a video taken at a golf event for the Tim Tebow Foundation.